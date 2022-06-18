TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s been one year since Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday, and the first year Trotwood held its own Juneteenth celebration.

Nimbus Comic Cafe Owner Rob Dejene partnered with other Trotwood businesses to bring a Juneteenth event to the city. Dejene said they were able to pull together the entire event in just three weeks.

“For us, being a majority Black city to do this particular celebration, while the nation is picking up and understanding the importance of this particular day, we came to the conclusion it was necessary for our city to celebrate as well,” Dejene said.

The event celebrated the freedom the Juneteenth holiday represents and highlighted Black-owned businesses that have roots in Trotwood.

“We’ve been part of Juneteenth celebrations before, but to have one in your hometown means a lot more, so we immediately signed up when we saw it was available,” Edible Arrangements Dayton Co-Owner Chad Diggs said.

“We always take care home, you know, so this is home for us, so we’ll always be back here,” Edible Arrangements Dayton Co-Owner Trenton Nalls said.

Part of the event also created awareness and education around topics of health and finance.

“Being able to have an impact and to help lives and to generate awareness around Juneteenth and around health care and around finance means a lot to me,” Oak Street Health Director Parris Shepherd said.

For those at the event, recognizing Juneteenth is just a start in creating the change they want to see.

“I mean, in a perfect world would be reparations for my people, equality, just no more police brutality and just for us to be able to live freely and not just represent Juneteenth on one day, but just live freely every day,” Party Plus Paint Studio Owner and Artist Candace Hester said.

Dejene said after the turnout of Saturday’s event, he plans to continue holding Trotwood’s Juneteenth celebration in the years to come.

“I couldn’t ask for a better turnout,” Dejene said. “I mean, I’m proud of all the people who showed up, all of the vendors, all the businesses we pulled together and we pulled off, you know, a history making moment today.”