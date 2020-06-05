Trotwood business catches fire

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A business in Trotwood caught fire late Thursday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS heavy smoke was reportedly coming from the building at 4045 Salem Ave. at 11:39 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene, they say the fire was on the 2nd floor of the business.

The location is the listed address for Hawkins & Sons construction, however the owner of the building showed up to the scene and said he had purchased the building this past Sunday.

It’s unclear at this time if the construction company still owns the property.

The fire was finally contained by fire crews at 12:20 a.m.

We are working to learn more information and will update this article when we know more.