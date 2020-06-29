Trotwood Branch Library to reopen with updated hours

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Trotwood Branch Library will reopen Tuesday, July 7, with update hours of operation and special hours for the elderly and medically vulnerable.

The library will open 10 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The first hour of each day are intended for the community’s vulnerable population.

For more information about the library’s reopening plans, call 937-463-2665.

