Trotwood barbershop pushing for election participation in community with unique initiative

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is pushing for more poll workers and voter registrants ahead of the 2020 election with the ‘Styling for Democracy. Now Vote!’ initiative.

It encourages barbershops and salons to provide election information for their clients as a means to quickly spread the word. La Rose says there’s a need for 35,000 poll workers and thousands more Ohioans need to register to vote ahead of November 3.

In Trotwood one shop is taking part by displaying voter registration information in their lobby.

Shaun Wilson, owner of Deeez Cuttz in Trotwood, says the barbershop is seen by some as the ideal place to unwind and talk about the world.

“If you’ve ever been in a barbershop we talk about anything and everything. Some of the arguments get heated but at the end of the day we come to an understanding that some things are more important than others and this year voting is really really important,” said Wilson.

This year, the coronavirus pandemic has brought confusion and concern about voting in person or by mail. By making the information available to clients as they wait for their appointment or sit in the barber’s chair, Wilson is hoping more people will participate in the election.

“This is a difficult year as far as voting is concerned so we took it upon ourselves to bring voter registration into the shop,” said Wilson. “With all the things going on in the world we know we need to make a better effort to vote this year.”

For more information on Styling for Democracy, click here.