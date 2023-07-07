TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — The food desert Trotwood has experienced may be narrowing in the upcoming future.

The Trotwood City Council passed a resolution for Gordon Food Service (GFS) to open a full-service supermarket and wholesale grocery store at 5031 Salem Ave. in Trotwood. Best Buy operated in the space until the closure just over a decade ago.

A future GFS location would fill the void after the Food Town on E. Main St. closed their doors for the last time on Sept. 15, 2019.

According to the guidelines set by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Trotwood is considered a food desert. At least 500 people live 20 or more miles from the nearest supermarket, which is a guideline for what a food desert is.

Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald says not having access to food is a constant struggle for the local community. For many years, GFS and Trotwood had been working together to create a full-scale grocery store, but the Coronavirus pandemic ultimately ended the plans.

“So what we know is we’re going to have fresh food, fresh produce in the community, and we’re going to be able to get our citizens what they so deserve and what they see in other places,” McDonald said. “And we look forward to a really nice, robust store in the very near future.”

Over the last 30 years, GFS has operated a wholesale store at 5380 Salem Ave., just down the road from the new location.

GFS entered into Trotwood’s compensation program, which will allow the creation of jobs and retention incentives over a 10-year period.

It is currently unknown when the new GFS grocery store will be opening their doors to the community. The excitement for the new option for food is continually growing from residents across the area.