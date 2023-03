TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A fire broke out at an apartment complex on Macduff Drive in Trotwood on Wednesday morning.

Sometime Wednesday morning, the Woodland Hills Apartments caught fire in Trotwood. Previous 2 NEWS reporting indicates that the apartment complex had been hit in the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes.

Images from the scene show heavy smoke still coming from the structure. Heavy flames could be seen earlier.

