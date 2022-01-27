TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews had to free a woman from her car after an accident left her vehicle overturned in a resident’s yard.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said it received the call for help at 6:47 am on Thursday, and medics and officers responded to the scene. They found the car overturned in a yard on the 8000 block of Wolf Creek Pike.

Only one car was involved in the crash, but Dispatch said it does not know what caused the accident at this time.

The driver of the car was injured, but Dispatch did not say to what extent, or if she was brought to the hospital.

This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.