TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – In the Sycamore Woods neighborhood, the City of Trotwood reported nine thefts from vehicles during Dec.

Trotwood Police said the main method of entry into the vehicles was through unlocked doors. Although there is no way to completely deter these incidents, police said they have increased their enforcement and visibility efforts.

In order to make vehicles a less appealing target, police recommended removing purses, laptops, phones and shopping bags. They also suggested parking in well-lit areas as well as leaving the vehicle doors locked.

Police said it is important people do not leave spare keys in or around their vehicles. 72% of stolen vehicles are stolen when the suspect gains access to the keys.