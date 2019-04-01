Troopers seize over $35K in cocaine, Ohio man charged
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Felony drug charges were filed by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers after a traffic stop resulted in the seizure of more than two pounds of cocaine worth $35,429.
Around 2:25 p.m. on March 27, troopers stopped a 2018 Dodge Journey with Pennsylvania registration for a marked lanes violation on the Ohio Turnpike.
While interacting with the occupants, troopers detected an odor of raw marijuana coming from the car.
A probable cause search revealed the contraband.
The passenger, 44-year-old Antoine L. Moman, of Liverpool, was incarcerated at the Summit County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in cocaine, both first-degree felonies.
If convicted, Moman could face up to 22 years in prison and a fine up to $40,000.
