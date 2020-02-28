Troopers seize more than $16K in ecstasy, marijuana in Shelby Co. traffic stop

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two Kentucky men face charges after troopers seized 1,000 ecstasy pills and 60 grams of marijuana during a traffic stop, worth roughly $16,360.

Around 10:50 a.m. on February 14, troopers stopped a rented 2015 Jeep Cherokee for a speed violation on Interstate 75. Troopers detected an odor of marijuana as they interacted with the driver.

A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed the drugs.

The 27-year-old driver and 26-year-old passenger, both of Louisville, were put in the Shelby County Jail on charges of possession of drugs, possession of criminal tools, and possession of marijuana.

They each could face up to 12 years in prison and up to a $22,500 fine.