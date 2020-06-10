Troopers seize $50,000 worth of heroin in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – An Arkansas man faces charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers found a pound of heroin worth roughly $50,000 during a traffic stop in Preble County.

On May 27, troopers pulled over a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu with temporary Arkansas registration for marked lanes and cracked windshield violations on Interstate 70. Authorities say criminal indicators were observed and a Patrol drug-sniffing dog alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed the contraband.

19-year-old Jose Torres, of Springdale, Arkansas, was incarcerated in the Preble County Jail and charged with possession of drugs, a first-degree felony, and possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.

If convicted, Torres could face up to 12 years in prison and up to a $22,500 fine.