Troopers reunite with woman, baby rescued after Piqua school bus crash on I-75

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – A pregnant woman involved in a crash between a Piqua City Schools bus and semi-truck on I-75 last year recently introduced her newborn baby to the troopers that helped save both of their lives.

After a Piqua School Bus collided with a semi-truck on Interstate 75 back on December 14, 2018, our troopers were on the… Posted by Ohio State Highway Patrol on Monday, September 16, 2019

On December 14, 2018, traffic had slowed on I-75 southbound near Northwoods Boulevard because of a funeral procession. At the same time, vehicles in the area were merging to the center lane while authorities responded to a crash along the right shoulder.

The driver of a semi-trailer failed to maintain assured cleared distance ahead and rear-ended a pickup truck.

Cayley Seitz was driving the school bus and had slowed down to avoid the crash when she was hit by another semi-trailer and pushed into the path of the pickup truck.

Intense dashcam video captured the moments troopers rescued Seitz, her unborn child, and an aide from the smoking vehicle.

WATCH: OSP rescues Piqua school bus driver, passenger

The driver of the semi-trailer that started the chain reaction of crashes was cited with failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

