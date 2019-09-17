PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – A pregnant woman involved in a crash between a Piqua City Schools bus and semi-truck on I-75 last year recently introduced her newborn baby to the troopers that helped save both of their lives.
On December 14, 2018, traffic had slowed on I-75 southbound near Northwoods Boulevard because of a funeral procession. At the same time, vehicles in the area were merging to the center lane while authorities responded to a crash along the right shoulder.
The driver of a semi-trailer failed to maintain assured cleared distance ahead and rear-ended a pickup truck.
Cayley Seitz was driving the school bus and had slowed down to avoid the crash when she was hit by another semi-trailer and pushed into the path of the pickup truck.
Intense dashcam video captured the moments troopers rescued Seitz, her unborn child, and an aide from the smoking vehicle.
WATCH: OSP rescues Piqua school bus driver, passenger
The driver of the semi-trailer that started the chain reaction of crashes was cited with failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Trumbull Co. sheriff’s deputies pull over Amish buggy with stereo system
- Crime Stoppers offers $10k reward for info about death of photographer at Hocking Hills
- Potential economic impact of the UAW strike
- Troopers reunite with woman, baby rescued after Piqua school bus crash on I-75
- Yankees great Mariano Rivera awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom