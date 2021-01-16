Trooper taken to hospital after cruiser hit while responding to I-75 NB crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was taken to the hospital after his cruiser was hit while responding to a crash Saturday morning.

OSHP told 2 NEWS the incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. A trooper was responding to a crash on I-75 N near I-75 WB. Another trooper showed up to the scene to assist when his cruiser was hit by another car going the same direction.

Authorities told 2 NEWS the car that hit the trooper had first slid off the road and hit a wall before striking the cruiser.

The trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in Englewood. Authorities said he should be released today.

The driver that hit the trooper was cited with a minor misdemeanor.

There were no other injuries reported.

OSHP reminds drivers to watch for ice on bridges and overpasses and to slow down for emergency vehicles.