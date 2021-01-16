Trooper taken to hospital after cruiser hit while responding to I-75 NB crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ohio State Highway Patrol, OSHP

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was taken to the hospital after his cruiser was hit while responding to a crash Saturday morning.

OSHP told 2 NEWS the incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. A trooper was responding to a crash on I-75 N near I-75 WB. Another trooper showed up to the scene to assist when his cruiser was hit by another car going the same direction.

Authorities told 2 NEWS the car that hit the trooper had first slid off the road and hit a wall before striking the cruiser.

The trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in Englewood. Authorities said he should be released today.

The driver that hit the trooper was cited with a minor misdemeanor.

There were no other injuries reported.

OSHP reminds drivers to watch for ice on bridges and overpasses and to slow down for emergency vehicles.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS