BEAVERCREEK TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was struck while responding to the scene of a crash in Beavercreek Township on Sunday.

According to OSHP, troopers were responding to a vehicle that was possibly involved in a crash on Trebin Road near Grand Portage Trail around 4 a.m. on Sunday. OSHP reported that the vehicle was located in a ditch on the backside of a guardrail and was abandoned. Towing services arrived on the scene to remove the vehicle from the ditch and Trooper Dylan Dunlap was assisting with traffic control.

While Trooper Dunlap was assisting with traffic control, a Ford Explorer traveling northbound struck him.

Trooper Dunlap was transported to Kettering Health’s Soin Medical Center with minor injuries. He was treated and released from the hospital.

The 42-year-old driver of the Explorer was not injured in the crash, according to OSHP.

Trebin Road was closed from approximately 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. until the scene was cleared.

OSHP reminded motorists to proceed with caution anytime they see flashing lights ahead on the roadway.