Trooper injured in crash on US-35 in Dayton

Miami Valley News
Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton post says an OSHP trooper was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after a crash on US-35 near the James H. McGee Boulevard exit after 8 p.m. Friday.

OSHP says the trooper pulled over a black car for a traffic violation and went around to the passenger side. A white car then crashed into the black car, pinning the trooper.

The driver of the white car and the trooper were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, but OSHP says they are looking into possible distracted driving or impairment.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will update this as we learn new information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Centerville gives pond in Pondview Park to Kettering to clear up boundary issues

Four children shot in Norfolk; no life-threatening injuries

July 4th Driving, How to stay safe on the road

Busy July 4th weekend, Dayton International Airport

Second Harvest Food Bank in need of volunteers as Ohio National Guard completes pandemic assignment

Pair identified, charged for multi-county pursuit that ended in Dayton

More News