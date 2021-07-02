Trooper injured in crash on US-35 in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton post says an OSHP trooper was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after a crash on US-35 near the James H. McGee Boulevard exit after 8 p.m. Friday.

OSHP says the trooper pulled over a black car for a traffic violation and went around to the passenger side. A white car then crashed into the black car, pinning the trooper.

The driver of the white car and the trooper were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, but OSHP says they are looking into possible distracted driving or impairment.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will update this as we learn new information.