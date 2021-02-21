Trooper hospitalized after going after person who ran into river

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A trooper is hospitalized after going after a person who ran into a river Sunday.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the incident started when a trooper pulled over a vehicle with three people inside just before 1 a.m.

OSHP said while they were pulled over on the corner of Washington Street and Miami Boulevard, one person got out of the vehicle and ran into the Great Miami River. The trooper then went into the river after the person.

Both the trooper and the person who ran were taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

It has not been made known why the vehicle was pulled over.

OSHP said the person who ran into the river will face charges. The other two passengers will not face charges at this time.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS