Trooper campaign aims to enforce move over law

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio State Troopers are targeting drivers who don’t pull over or slow down for emergency vehicles.

The law says you need to move over for every stationary vehicle with flashing lights.

OSHP says between 2017 and 2018 there was a 50 percent increase in Ohio move over citations.

There’s plenty of dashcam video (seen in video at the top) that clearly shows a problem with cars not moving over.

“You’ll hear everything from ‘I didn’t see you’ to ‘I didn’t realize you were stopped there’,” said Lt. Geoff Freeman of the Dayton OSHP post.

If a trooper like Lt. Freeman hears that, the simple answer is – did you see my lights and why were you so close?

If you can’t move over for flashing lights, you must drastically slow down. This law applies to law enforcement, ODOT, tow truck drivers and construction workers.

Most charges fall under the misdemeanor category and will put points on your record.

“In this day and age everyone is in a hurry to get from point A to point B,” said Lt. Freeman.

July 27th will wrap up a a high-visibility campaign aimed at enforcing the law and educating drivers. Especially with countless construction projects taking place to fix our roads.

OSHP says people are too busy and don’t consider we all have one goal at the end of the day.

“Law enforcement, tow truck drivers, ODOT and consruction workers..the goal is for them to make it home to their loved ones,” said Lt. Freeman.

In 2018 more than 6,000 people were cited for violating the move over law.

