Troll Pub hosts fundraiser for shooting victims

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Troll Pub, located in the Oregon District near the site of last week’s mass shooting, held a fundraiser Sunday for the victims of the shooting.

The pub offered discounted prices throughout the night and held two different raffles.

General Manager Chad Werra says he enjoyed seeing the community come together in support.

“It’s been awesome to see people come out and help us do what we do for the community,” Werra said. “It’s the least we can do.”

Werra said they raised nearly $3,000 for shooting victims, survivors, and family members.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.