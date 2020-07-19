Triple digit heat indices today with possible relief from storm activity

***HEAT ADVISORY FOR THE ENTIRE MIAMI VALLEY FROM NOON TO 8 PM. HEAT INDICES FROM 100-105 DEGREES***
The blast of heat continues today as temperatures soar into the mid 90s. There may be some relief from the heat this afternoon with afternoon and evening storms. Not everyone will see the rain.
TODAY: Breezy, very hot and humid. PM showers and storms possible. High 96. H.I. 100-105
TONIGHT: Evening showers and storms. Warm and muggy. Low near 75
MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High 93
Above normal highs continue for the next 7 days as well as daily chances for afternoon scattered showers and storms.
