Triple digit heat indices today with possible relief from storm activity

***HEAT ADVISORY FOR THE ENTIRE MIAMI VALLEY FROM NOON TO 8 PM. HEAT INDICES FROM 100-105 DEGREES***

The blast of heat continues today as temperatures soar into the mid 90s. There may be some relief from the heat this afternoon with afternoon and evening storms. Not everyone will see the rain.

TODAY: Breezy, very hot and humid. PM showers and storms possible. High 96. H.I. 100-105

Use common sense in as temperatures rapidly warm today.
A few storms may reach severe limits this afternoon providing relief from the heat. Gusty winds and heavy rain will be the main threats.

TONIGHT: Evening showers and storms. Warm and muggy. Low near 75

MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High 93

Above normal highs continue for the next 7 days as well as daily chances for afternoon scattered showers and storms.

