MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The trial for a man accused of shooting and killing two teenagers in a Dayton garage entered its second day one Wednesday.

Victor Santana is accused of killing 17-year-olds Javier Harrison and Devin Henderson in his garage on Conners Street on August 28, 2019.

A third person, Ja’shin Gibson, who was with Harrison and Henderson at the time of the shooting, took the stand on Wednesday. Gibson, now 21 years old, testified that the three had known each other since their youth and were looking for a place to smoke marijuana the night of the shooting. Soon after deciding to get in a car in what they thought was in an abandoned garage, they found themselves under gunfire. Gibson said the shooter offered no warning first.

Gibson said he was in the front passenger seat of the vehicle inside the garage when the shooting began, with Henderson in the driver’s seat and Harrison in the back seat. Gibson said the shooter opened the back door of the vehicle and immediately began firing, shooting Harrison.

Gibson said the shooter then moved to the front driver’s side, aiming a gun inside the car. He said Henderson pushed the gun away, and attempted to get out of the car to find an exit. Henderson was shot while looking at the front of the garage.

The prosecution focused heavily on the fact that the teens were not armed and they also said the teens had no intent to do damage to what they thought was vacant property. The defense focused on the lack of light around the property.