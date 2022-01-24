DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A court date has been set for a Dayton man who was indicted after prosecutors said he threw a bowling ball at an employee at a bowling alley.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Donte J. Nevins, 41, of Dayton, was indicted for throwing a bowling ball at an autistic employee of Capri Lanes in Kettering.

The incident happened on March 14, 2021, at Capri Lanes in Kettering. Officers said there had been a brief argument between Nevins and the employee who is autistic. According to prosecutors, while the victim was standing behind the counter, Nevins threw a 16‐pound bowling ball at the victim’s face, striking him just below his eye causing two facial fractures. Nevins then left the bowling alley.

The incident was captured on surveillance video.

Nevins was indicted on one count of felonious assault with a deadly weapon and one count of felonious assault causing serious physical harm on June 10, 2021, said the prosecutors.

His court date has been set for March 28, 2022, at 8 a.m.