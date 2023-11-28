MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The trial for a former Milton-Union Schools janitor accused of sex crimes against a minor has been pushed back.

According to court documents, Jerry North’s Nov. 28 trial has been continued until Jan. 23, 2024, for various reasons including “the Court’s involvement in potential discovery issues, the attention from the media, and the number of witnesses coordinated with a civil lawsuit.”

In addition, North’s conditions of his house arrest have been altered to allow him to visit his mother at a care facility.

In October, North sought to remove house arrest from the conditions of his bond, saying that he had been fully compliant with every condition and that he was experiencing physical and mental health issues from being confined to his home and not being able to see his mother.

Court documents show that although no documentation was given in support of the physical and mental health issues North claims to have experienced, a change in house arrest was given since North’s “primary focus is seeing his mother in a nursing home, a facility that would not be housing children.”

North will be allowed to visit his mother at the nursing home up to five times per week. Court documents indicate that he must alert Pretrial Services before going to the facility and when leaving the facility.

Court documents also state that North will be permitted to attend any scheduled medical appointments with prior notice to Pretrial Services.