Trial of warren county teen, likely to be delayed after judge’s ruling

The judge presiding over the trial of a Warren County teen accused of killing her newborn baby – has ruled partly in favor of and against a motion by the defense to prohibit medical records and doctors testimony from being admissible in court.

In a seven page ruling, the Judge says a police report by one of Brooke Skylar Richardson’s doctors is admissible “at any stage of the trial proceedings” because it is exempted from doctor-patient privilege.



But he also says that privilege only extends so far.

He says for that same doctor to testify in court about Richardson’s reaction to learning she was pregnant is protected.

Richardson is facing numerous charges including aggravated murder.

She’s accused of killing, burning, and burying her newborn baby in the back of a Carlise home.

Her trial was set to begin on Monday, but that may not happen.

Both the defense and the prosecution have indicated they plan to file an appeal if the judge’s decision in not in their favor.

The judge noted in his ruling this particular case presents “an odd set of circumstances” – as Richardson wishes to invoke her physician-patient privilege to prohibit the prosecution from using testimony from her doctors.

However, Oda explains, give the issue at hand – “to allow this line of defence would yield an absurd result.”

Oda says: the privilege “may not be used as both a shield to escape of privacy and a sword to escape liability.”

He says: If Richardson’s OB-GYN records are admitted into evidence at trial or any defense expert testifies at trial and gives an opinion based on those records… The court finds the defendant will waive her testimonial privilege.

Oda wrote: Public policy and basic fairness dictate that the defendant cannot put this information at issue in the case and then refuse to allow the communications to be fully examined by the use of all relevant.

Before he handed down his ruling, Thursday evening, Oda ordered earlier on Thursday afternoon that the documents to be sealed.

He said: “I find that sealing these records is the least restrictive means available – except for the statutory exemption or the waver. These communications between a doctor and a patient are privilege and privacy is of the utmost concern.”

Oda also asked the court: “If somebody files a notice of appeal. We’re all in agreement that the trial for Monday is off, right?”

Both the prosecution and defense agreed: “That’s correct your honor.”

It’s expected those appeals will be filed Friday morning around 10 am.

Thus, the trial will have to be delayed on Monday to accommodate the appeal process.