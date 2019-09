The trial of a Warren County teen accused of murdering her baby will proceed.

Both sides told a judge during a pre-trial hearing Monday they were ready to proceed.

Prosecutors say Skylar Richardson killed her newborn baby, burned the body and buried the body behind her home.

Richardson’s attorney says the baby stillborn.

The judge says there has been discussion of a plea deal, but no offer has been made.

The trial is set to begin next Monday.