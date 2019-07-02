Trial for teen accused of killing baby still set for Sept. 3

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — Attorneys say there’s no plea deal on the table as the Ohio murder trial of a former high school cheerleader charged with killing and burying her newborn daughter remains set for Sept. 3.
Warren County Judge Donald Oda II asked both sides for a status report on Monday. Both said they were preparing for the trial of 19-year-old Brooke Skylar Richardson. She was in court for the brief hearing.
Oda plans to have another pretrial hearing in late August. Richardson was charged with aggravated murder, evidence-tampering, corpse abuse and other counts after her baby’s remains were found in July 2017 in Carlisle, a village about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.
Richardson has pleaded not guilty in the high-profile case. Her defense attorney has said the baby was stillborn.
