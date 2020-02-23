Trial for Germantown businessman, fmr. Trotwood mayor delayed to Nov.

Law and Justice concept. Mallet of the judge, books, scales of justice. Gray stone background, reflections on the floor, place for typography. Courtroom theme.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The trial of Germantown businessman Steve Rauch and former Trotwood Mayor Joyce Cameron was delayed to Monday, Nov. 9 on Wednesday by Federal District Judge Thomas Rose.

The trial was originally scheduled for Monday, March 2. Rose agreed to the delay, citing “the complexities of the case,” according to the motion filed in US court records.

Rauch, Joyce Cameron and her husband James Cameron were indicted on Oct. 29, 2019, for federal charges of fraud and conspiracy.

According to an October press release from the Department of Justice, Rauch and the Camerons were alleged to “fraudulently convince government entities to award and pay out hundreds of thousands of dollars in demolition contracts.” They were each charged with six counts of mail fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

FBI Assistant Special Agent Joe Deters announced the charges as part of the ongoing Dayton corruption probe which led to former Dayton City Commissioner Joey Williams. former Dayton city official RoShawn Winburn, former State Rep. Clayton Luckie and local businessman Brian Higgins to be indicted in April.

Luckie, Williams and Wiburn pleaded guilty. Luckie was sentenced to four months in prison while Williams was sentenced to 12 months. Winburn is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, May 21.