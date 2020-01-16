Trial delayed in case of Del Rio shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The trial of Cahke Cortner, Lionel Combs III and Nathan Goddard will be rescheduled due to the complexity of the case.

The ruling was made on Thursday by Judge Thomas Rose in US District Court in Dayton. The new trial, discovery and pre-trial dates will be given by Rose on Feb. 25 at 10:30 a.m.

“The court will not set a new trial date until the time it’s practical,” Rose said. “The court does find this case unusual and complex due to the number of defendants and the nature of the penalties.

A bond hearing for Cahke Cortner was held following the rescheduling hearing. Cortner’s attorney Dennis Lieberman submitted 28 exhibits to the court, including letters from the community, the deed to his house and a statement of his wages to show he would not be a flight risk or danger to the community.

Chake Walter Cortner, Sr.

Nathan Scott Goddard, Jr.

Lionel Lloyd Combs, III

What was at argument was a presumption statute that’s present in all five crimes Cortner is charged with, that due to their nature and the severe penalties such as life sentences and the death penalty, no bond should be issued.

US Assistant District Attorney Dominick Gerace said considering all five crimes carry the presumption, that Cortner was smoking marijuana while carrying a weapon and was in the presence of drugs and cash, he should be not given bond.

“First of all, while it’s clear to me while the government does not believe the weight of their case is something that should be considered (on giving Cortner bond), the argument they are making are based n the things that happened that (day of the shooting),” Lieberman said. “I don’t know how you separate those. It was clear the affidavit from Mr. (Nathan) Goddard said he was responsible for all this.”

Lieberman argued that Goddard had admitted to being in possession of the drugs and money in the basement and that a video interview with Courtney Allen, who was in the basement that night, showed him saying he was not aware of there being drugs or money in the basement either.

Rose dismissed the court and said he would make a ruling on Cortner’s bond motion at a later time.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.