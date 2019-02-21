Trial delayed for Logan County mother accused of suffocating 3 children

LOGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The trial of a woman accused of killing her three young sons has been delayed.

27-year-old Brittany Pilkington faces three counts of aggravated murder in the suffocation deaths of her toddler and two infants in 2014 and 2015.

Her trial was set for March, however, WLIO confirms that her trial will be delayed as she undergoes medical testing.

Pilkington is pleading not guilty.

