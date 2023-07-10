DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new trial date has been set at well over a year away for Phillip Lee, the man accused of killing Richmond police officer Seara Burton last fall.

On August 10, 2022, Officers pulled Lee over for a traffic stop when he pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking Burton in the head. Burton died several weeks later on September 18.

Lee was scheduled to begin trial on November 1 in Indiana for the August shooting. However, Lee’s attorney asked for more time while in court on Oct. 3, 2022.

The judge granted the request, moving the trial to Dec. 27. The trial has now been moved again, with the date set for February 10, 2025, court documents say.



