Trial dates set for Middletown mother, boyfriend accused of killing 6-year-old

HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Trial dates have been set for a Middletown mother and her boyfriend who are accused of killing 6-year-old James Hutchinson.

Brittany Gosney and James Hamilton appeared in the Butler County Court of Common Pleas Monday morning.

They have both been indicted on charges related to killing Hutchinson and dumping his body in the Ohio River. Gosney was indicted by the Butler County Grand Jury on 16 different counts while Hamilton was indicted on 15 counts.

Gosney and Hamilton have both issued pleas of not guilty.

A final pre-trial hearing for Hamilton is scheduled for August 16, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. His trial is scheduled to begin October 4, 2021 at 8:30 a.m.

Gosney’s trial date is set for September 20, 2021.