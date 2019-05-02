Trial date set for mom accused of murdering children

LOGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Logan County jury will hear the case against Brittany Pilkington beginning September 23.

The Bellefontaine woman confessed to murdering her three sons: Niall, Noah, and Gavin, over a 13-month period in 2014 and 2015.

Pilkington has since undergone psychiatric evaluations.

Her attorney says her confession should be thrown out based on medical testimony that calls her mental status into question.

