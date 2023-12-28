DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The trial date for the man accused of causing a fiery crash after leading police on a chase in January 2023 has been set.

According to a notice filed by the Common Pleas Court of Montgomery County, Cory Harbarger’s trial will begin April 8, 2024. The final pretrial date is April 3.

He has already pleaded not guilty to multiple charges such as Aggravated Vehicular Assault and Receiving Stolen Property.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Harbarger, 27, allegedly led police on a chase in a stolen vehicle that ended when the car collided with three other vehicles and burst into flames at the intersection of Brandt Pike and Chambersburg Road. Harbarger is alleged to have attempted to flee the scene on foot but was quickly apprehended.

A total of seven people were sent to the hospital, including a child, a police officer and Harbarger. One man later died from his injuries.

On Jan. 30, Harbarger pleaded not guilty to several charges including four counts of Aggravated Vehicular Assault, Vehicular Assault, Failure to Comply, Receiving Stolen Property and Tampering with Evidence

Harbarger was charged with 14 additional charges on Feb. 3, including two counts of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide and three counts of aggravated Vehicular Assault.

Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. announced on March 10 that lab reports showed Harbarger’s blood tested positive for marijuana metabolite and methamphetamine at the time of the crash, leading to additional charges: two counts of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, six counts of Aggravated Vehicular Assault and two counts of Operating a Vehicle While Under the Influence.

The final pretrial will begin at 2 p.m. and the trial will start at 9 a.m. on their respective dates.