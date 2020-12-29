Trial dates set for Fort Recovery softball coaches accused of murder

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WDTN) – Trial dates have been set for two former Fort Recovery softball coaches accused of murdering an Indiana man.

The Indiana Clerk of Courts said Esther Stephen is scheduled to appear in court for a jury trial on March 15, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Shelby Hiestand’s pre-trial hearing is set for April 23, 2021 at 1 p.m., her jury trial is on August 9 at 8:30 a.m.

Earlier this year, Jay County’s Prosecutor’s office charged Stephen and Hiestand with murder in the death of Shea Briar.

According to an affidavit, Briar was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the roadway of County Road 125 West near County Road 850 North just before 2 a.m. on January 12.

Case documents indicate the suspects picked Briar up from his residence after Stephen asked him if he wanted to hang out. They then drove to the bridge, where Hiestand shot Briar once in the back, killing him.

Stephen and Briar were believed to be in a custody battle over a child.

WANE reported that a third Fort Recovery woman, 18-year-old Hannah Knape, was also charged with murder.