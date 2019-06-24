Trial begins Monday for man who allegedly shot Fairborn police officer

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The trial of the man who is charged in the shooting of a Fairborn police officer on April 2 begins on Monday.

Luke D. Easterday, 18, is accused of shooting Fairborn Police Sgt. Bill Titley in the arm as Titley responded to a shots-fired call.

Sgt. Titley, a 21-year veteran of the department, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was released and is recovering.

Easterday was indicted by a Grand Jury April 12 for attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder, and three counts of felonious assault, one of which carries a mandatory prison term.

The attempted aggravated murder charge also requires mandatory imprisonment upon conviction.

