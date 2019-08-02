Trial again postponed for Logan County mother accused of murdering 3 kids

LOGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The trial for a Logan County mother charged with killing her three sons has been postponed until January.

Our partners at the Bellefontaine Examiner report that Brittany Pilkington’s defense team wants to argue that she suffers from intellectual deficiencies that make her ineligible to face the death penalty.

A judge has set her trial to begin on January 6, 2020, more than four years after she was taken into custody on August 18, 2015.

A two-day motion hearing is set for September 30 and October 1 to hear arguments on this latest legal challenge.

Police say Noah, Gavin, and Niall Pilkington all died while in Brittany’s care between July 2014 and August 2015.

She was indicted on three counts of capitol murder and could face a death sentence if convicted.

