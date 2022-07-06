DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Dayton Holiday Festival, and the Downtown Dayton Partnership has officially started its search for the tree that will adorn Courthouse Square this holiday season.

Trees should meet the following guidelines:

The ideal tree should stand at approximately 45 to 60 feet tall and 25 feet wide.

Colorado green spruce or blue spruce trees are preferred, but other grand and stately evergreens will be considered.

The tree must be located in the front or side yard of nominee’s property with clear access to the tree, free from power lines or transit cables.

Miami Valley residents who would like to nominate a tree can do so by calling Colleen Turner at the Downtown Dayton Partnership at (937)-224-1518, or by emailing turner@downtowndayton.org.

A search crew will select this year’s winning tree at the end of October. Crews will cut down the tree, remove the stump, and transport the tree to Courthouse Square at no cost to the owners. The tree’s owners will also be recognized during the official tree lighting ceremony, according to a release.

Details about this year’s Dayton Holiday Festival activities will be made available at downtowndayton.org/things-to-do/holiday-festival/ in the coming months.