Tree falls, takes out power lines and closes road in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A tree fell into the middle of the road on Tuesday, taking out power lines and closing a road.

A caller said they saw sparks when a tree fell into the middle of Watervliet Ave. between Woodbine Ave. and Smithville Road.

The tree hit power lines when it fell at around 7:30 am Tuesday.

Dayton Power & Light were called to the scene to assist in the cleanup.

Watervliet is blocked between Woodbine Ave. and Smithville Road.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.