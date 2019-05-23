Tree falls onto Dayton home during early morning storms
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A rainy and windy Thursday morning caused a tree to fall on a home in Dayton. No one was hurt, but the storms left quite a mess in the Five Oaks neighborhood.
“I was sitting there watching the news and I heard a crash. I thought at first it was thunder,” says homeowner Rocky Clay.
He took a quick look around and did not see anything out of the ordinary, until he looked toward his side yard.
“I looked out the front door and saw it was raining, then I took a second look, said, ‘Oh my God,’ and saw the front porch in a tree,” he said.
Dayton crews spent the early part of their morning cutting the massive tree into pieces.
Luckily, only minimal damage was reported.
Clay said, “None on the inside. I can’t tell if there’s any damage on the roof until I get the tree removed.”
However, this isn’t the first time this specific tree has caused damage in the Five Oaks neighborhood. A big limb fell from it last year and crushed the car of one of Clay’s neighbors, Craig Marvin.
“I’m so glad this tree is gone. It’s been one of our nemeses here. It hit my car once, now it fell on his house…I hope my neighbor is alright,” Marvin said.
Areas of Vandalia and Harrison Township also saw some storm damage Thursday that resulted in temporary power outages, but DP&L says power has been restored to those customers.
