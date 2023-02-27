DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — National Road is closed in Vandalia after a tree fell during Monday’s storms.

According to the City of Vandalia Division of Fire, high winds caused a tree to fall into electrical lines along National Road and Sunderland Drive. Some wires have fallen across National Road, and the road is closed west of Demmit Road at this time.

The Division of Fire said AES Ohio has been called to the scene and is working on a plan to repair the damaged equipment. At this time, power outages are being reported in the area of Foley Drive, Brown School Road and Halifax Drive.