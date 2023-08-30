Video features coverage of previous fire at Traxler Mansion on April 23, 2023.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire officials responded to heavy flames at the Traxler Mansion earlier this week, marking the second fire at the historic Dayton home in less than five months.

Dayton Fire Department crews responded to a reported fire at the Traxler Mansion site on Yale Avenue just after midnight on Aug. 27.

Upon arrival, crews observed fire burning in an isolated area within the building.

Due to the deteriorated structural condition of the building from the previous fire in April, crews extinguished the fire using hose streams and ladder streams that were operated from outside of the perimeter of the building, according to fire officials.

No injuries were reported during the incident. The cause of the fire is undetermined due to the deteriorated condition of the structure, which rendered it unsafe for personnel to enter for a comprehensive investigation.