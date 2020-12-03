Traveling in to, or out of, Ohio discouraged as positivity rate soars above 15 percent

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio created a travel advisory list to warn those traveling out of Ohio of states with more than 15% COVID positivity rate. Thursday, Governor DeWine announced that Ohio was now on that list, the 14th state to be added.

This is the first week since April where Ohio’s positivity for COVID-19 has increased above 15%.

“The positivity rate looks at is the number of people in this state who have had a test and what percentage of those tests are coming back positive,” explained Dr. Roberto Colon, Miami Valley Hospital’s Associate Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Chief Medical Officer of the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), is warning of the dangers of a 15% positivity rate.

“For others, 10 to 15 percent has been described as the equivalent of being in a very bad thunderstorm…rising above 15 percent is being in a tornado,” warned Dr. Vanderhoff. “This virus spreads from me to you when we are near each other. For a little while, we need to stay apart.”

ODH and CDC officials are telling people not to travel at all during this time, but as part of the travel advisory, those who leave a state with a positivity rate higher than 15% are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.

“We want to keep you isolated from anybody else until that time period for the risk of passing the infection from one person to another has gone down,” said Dr. Colon. “That’s really what that self imposed quarantine was really trying to get at…if you went to an area with a high positivity rate you had a high chance of coming into contact with somebody which is why you want to take that precaution.”