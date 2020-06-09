Travel picks up as states reopen; AAA says planning more important than ever

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — After the coronavirus canceled many spring break plans, travel is starting to pick up.

AAA says planning has never been more important because of the differences between states and even counties of what’s open and what protocols are in place.

“We’re seeing pent up demand,” says Cindy Antrican, Manager and Public and Government Affairs with AAA. “People are ready to go, and if not ready to go, they’re ready to plan.”

As the pandemic postponed and canceled many travel plans in the spring, some are ready for some much needed rest and relaxation this summer or fall.

AAA says travel numbers will be much lower than in the past, and trips will look different with how people are traveling and where.

“People who live here in the Miami Valley–there’s no doubt that beaches are really high on the list,” says Antrican.

But this year, AAA predicts some people will be staying closer to home. Some national and state parks might be higher on the bucket list.

“I think we’re going to see the iconic road trip come roaring back like maybe we haven’t seen it in a while,” states Antrican, who says 90% of summer vacations are road trips.

While many are looking for some fun in the sun or just a socially distant peaceful getaway, AAA says safety is the priority.

“As families pack their suitcase, you also want to pack your new protection pack with enough gloves and sanitizer and masks for everyone in the family because you may not have easy access to a washer or a dryer,” says Antrican.

AAA says because of the pandemic many vehicles have been sitting idle for weeks, so it’s a good idea to perform routine vehicle maintenance before any travel plans.