Trauma survivors thank their heroes at annual banquet

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Trauma survivors gathered in Dayton today to meet and thank those who saved their lives at the Miami Valley Hospital’s Trauma Survivors Banquet.

Among the first responders honored were those who had sprung into action for both the Memorial Day tornadoes and the Oregon District Mass Shooting.

“It’s just instinctual. You go in and you do your job then the emotions occur afterward,” said Paula Balcom with the Riverside Fire Department. “It gives us an opportunity to find out how they felt during that time and just their recovery is always a good thing to see. “

Five other trauma survivors were recognized as honorees.

Michael Ashton, Chistopher Boykin, Shane Homan, Angela McCane and Jessica Roberts were all given the opportunity to share their stories of survival and thank the heroes that saved their lives.

“If it wasn’t for Miami Valley, I wouldn’t be here today,” said Jessica Roberts. “They would just reassure me that everything is going to be okay and I’m doing much better now.”

Roberts, who was attacked in 2018, met some of the trauma surgeons and nurses who helped her recover, and also a good samaritan who helped her to get to the hospital.

Coldwater High School football player Shane Homan was also honored. Homan was left with a serious spinal injury after a pre-season game tackle in 2018.

“This lifestyle is 100 percent different than it was when I had function of my legs. But that’s the biggest challenge is trying to learn everything else again,” said Homan.

Homan was once given a 20 percent chance of walking again by experts. But now with the help of therapists, he’s making large strides to recovery.

“They’re always pushing me to do better. So I would give thanks for getting me to where I am,” said Homan.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.