DAYTON,Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield organization is collecting hundreds of pounds of bottle caps to turn into a park bench in honor of fallen Clark County deputy Mattew Yates.

The Exchange Club of Springfield is looking to collect 250 pounds of plastic bottle caps to recycle for the memorial bench. Once completed, the bench will be engraved with Yates’s name and placed at the Clark County Fairgrounds.

All bottle caps must be collected by May 15 in order for the bench to be completed in time for the Clark County Fair on July 21-28.

Donations can be dropped off at the Clark County Public Safety Building, at 130 N. Fountain Ave. on March 1, April 5 and May 10

Exchange club members will accept donations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on those dates. Donors can also call Karen Lotz at 937-390-1724, Beverly Sewell at 937-390-1467 or Don Warner at 937-631-1104 to schedule a pickup during those days.

Acceptable caps and lids must be clean plastic. Examples of usable caps and lids include the following:

shampoo/conditioner caps

Medicine pill bottle caps with the info packet removed

milk jug and creamer caps

detergent caps

hair spray caps

toothpaste caps

deoderant caps

apple sauce pouch caps

drink bottle caps

flip top caps

spout caps

spray paint caps

ointment tube caps baby food caps

Cottage Cheese lids

Yoghurt lids

mayonaise jar lids

peanut butter jar lids

ice cream bucket lids under 8 inches diameter

cool whip container lids

pringle can lids

coffee can lids

butter lids

cream cheese container lids

spice lids