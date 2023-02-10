DAYTON,Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield organization is collecting hundreds of pounds of bottle caps to turn into a park bench in honor of fallen Clark County deputy Mattew Yates.
The Exchange Club of Springfield is looking to collect 250 pounds of plastic bottle caps to recycle for the memorial bench. Once completed, the bench will be engraved with Yates’s name and placed at the Clark County Fairgrounds.
All bottle caps must be collected by May 15 in order for the bench to be completed in time for the Clark County Fair on July 21-28.
Donations can be dropped off at the Clark County Public Safety Building, at 130 N. Fountain Ave. on March 1, April 5 and May 10
Exchange club members will accept donations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on those dates. Donors can also call Karen Lotz at 937-390-1724, Beverly Sewell at 937-390-1467 or Don Warner at 937-631-1104 to schedule a pickup during those days.
Acceptable caps and lids must be clean plastic. Examples of usable caps and lids include the following:
- shampoo/conditioner caps
- Medicine pill bottle caps with the info packet removed
- milk jug and creamer caps
- detergent caps
- hair spray caps
- toothpaste caps
- deoderant caps
- apple sauce pouch caps
- drink bottle caps
- flip top caps
- spout caps
- spray paint caps
- ointment tube caps
- baby food caps
- Cottage Cheese lids
- Yoghurt lids
- mayonaise jar lids
- peanut butter jar lids
- ice cream bucket lids under 8 inches diameter
- cool whip container lids
- pringle can lids
- coffee can lids
- butter lids
- cream cheese container lids
- spice lids