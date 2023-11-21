DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Services provided by the City of Dayton Division of Waste Collection in three communities will be affected by the Thanksgiving holiday.

In Dayton, garbage and recycling collection normally scheduled for Thursday will occur on Friday, Nov. 24. There is no bulk collection in Dayton this week.

In Moraine, trash and recycling collection normally scheduled for Friday will occur on Saturday, Nov. 25. There is no bulk pickup in Moraine this week.

In Jefferson Township, trash collection normally scheduled for Thursday will occur on Friday, Nov. 24. Recycling and bulk collection will occur on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Customers must place containers at the collection point by 6 a.m. on collection day.

Rumpke and Waste Management will be delayed one day and take place on Friday, Nov. 24.