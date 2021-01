Trash cans outside of a home.

(WDTN) – Waste collection in Dayton, Moraine and Jefferson has been delayed by one day due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

In Dayton, collection will occur Tuesday through Friday. Moraine residents will have collection on Saturday, Jan. 23.

Jefferson Township will have garbage collection on Friday, Jan. 22, and recycling/bulk collection on Saturday, Jan. 23.