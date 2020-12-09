Transit bus involved in Darke County crash

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A transit bus was involved in a crash in Darke County Wednesday.

The crash happened just before 8 am Wednesday in the 1900 block of Ellis Road in New Weston. The Darke County Sheriff’s Office told 2 NEWS it is not known how many cars were involved in the crash. Emergency crews are responding to the crash.

Downed wires have been reported in the area and officials told 2 NEWS the wires are sparking.

It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this incident and will keep you updated when more information is available.

