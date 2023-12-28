DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Nutter Center is hosting the Trans-Siberian Orchestra as the band returns to perform “The Ghost of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More.”

With two performances on deck today at 3:00 p.m. and tonight at 7:30 p.m. attendees are urged to arrive early as traffic will likely be steep.

The Nutter Center has listed a series of alternative directions on their website.

According to a schedule of tour dates from their website, the Trans-Siberian orchestra has been on their 2023 Winter Tour since Nov. 15, and are set to conclude the tour on Saturday, Dec. 30.

Before then though, the show will also arrive in Cincinnati (Heritage Bank Center) and Columbus (Nationwide Arena) on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30 respectively.