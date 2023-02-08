DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency response agencies from Wright Patterson Air Force Base and the surrounding area will meet at the National Museum of the Air Force for a training event in March.

According to the release, this training event was originally planned for January, but poor weather forced them to delay the event.

On March 15, the National Museum of the Air Force will be closed to the public while crews train in emergency response management. The museum will re-open on Thursday, March 16.

“Emergency management response training is critical because it allows us to be prepared should an urgent situation occur,” said Director David Tillotson. “Obviously the postponement and re-scheduling of the one-day closure is not ideal for those trying to plan a visit, but we’re hopeful that the weather will be better in March so that we can complete the training, and then look forward to a great spring and summer celebrating the museum’s 100th Anniversary.”

During the closure, those driving near the museum may see travel delays and blocked roadways as well as emergency vehicles and alert sirens, the release said.

For more information on the National Museum of the Air Force, or to plan your next visit, click here.