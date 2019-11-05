Training sessions teach participants how to connect with LGBTQ community

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Professionals who work with youth and want to become better educated on the LGBTQ community participated in “Supporting LGBTQ Youth” to learn how to be a better ally to the LGBTQ youth in their community.

This is a two-day training session hosted on November 4 and 5 from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm at the Dayton Metro Library.

“This opportunity helps attendees to affirm and support LGBTQ youth and provide better support services,” said Jerry Mallicoat, LGBTQ Health Initiatives Manager at Public Health

The training is led by the Safe and Supported program from the Lighthouse Youth Family Services. Some of the areas that will be focused on during this training are relationship building, values clarification, and school and family safety.

The goal of this program is to help build relationships with other attendees in order to promote advocacy and support.

